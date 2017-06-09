Amazon’s ‘Le Mans: Racing Is Everything’ Premieres

Amazon’s original series Le Mans: Racing Is Everything is now available to watch on Amazon Prime. From London production company New Black Films, the limited series explores what is known as “the Mount Everest of motorsports”—the grueling 24-hour car race that has taken place annually in Le Mans, France since 1923.

The unscripted Le Mans: Racing Is Everything looks at the entire 24 hours of the race, while exploring the legacy of Le Mans and the past drivers who have braved the course. Le Mans: Racing Is Everything embeds with teams Porsche, Audi, Nissan, Toyota, Aston Martin and Rebellion as they race to build their cars and compete in the derby.

“Fans are consistently thrilled by the excitement and danger that is the annual Le Mans race. Le Mans: Racing is Everything will take that excitement to the next level, giving Prime members behind-the-scenes access to what it takes to win this singular event,” said Conrad Riggs, head of unscripted, Amazon Originals, when Amazon ordered the series in March.

Amazon is offering a playlist curated by British driver, Jann Mardenborough, to celebrate the launch of the series. “Jann’s Need for Speed,” featuring songs from Amy Winehouse, Childish Gambino and The Killers, is available to download and stream on Amazon Music.

(Photo via Steve Snodgrass's Flickr. Image taken on March 6, 2017 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 9x16 aspect ratio.)