Amazon Renews 'Transparent' for Second Season
Amazon Studios has renewed its critically acclaimed comedy Transparentfor a second season.
All 10 episodes of Transparent were made available for streaming on Sept. 26, with the show earning rave reviews. The series has shot to the top of Amazon's Prime Instant Video becoming the most-viewed series on the service.
The dark comedy centers around a man (Jeffrey Tambor) who is transitioning into becoming a woman.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.