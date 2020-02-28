Hot Trailer: Amazon's 'Tales from the Loop' (Video)

Amazon Prime Video has released its trailer for the new science fiction drama series Tales from the Loop.

Premiering April 3, the eight-episode show is based on the paintings of Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag, who was known for blending everyday landscape illustrations with surrealistic elements, often featuring futuristic technologies.

The cast includes Rebecca Hall, Paul Schneider, Daniel Zolghadri, Duncan Joiner and Jonathan Pryce. It's produced by Fox21 Television Studios and Amazon Studios. Creator Nathaniel Halpern will executive produce as well as Mark Romanek, Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, Rafi Crohn, Mattias Montero, Samantha Taylor Pickett and Adam Berg.