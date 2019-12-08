Amazon Prime Video Drops Trailer for 'Hunters' Original Series

Amazon Prime Video provided a first-look video for its new original series Hunters, which will debut in 2020.

The series, executive produced by Academy Award-winner Jordan Peele and starring Academy Award-winner Al Pacino, follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City who have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S., according to Amazon.

Hunters, produced by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, was created by David Weil (Moonfall), who serves as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside executive producer Nikki Toscano. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (American Horror Story) directed the pilot and is an executive producer along with Win Rosenfeld (The Twilight Zone, Lorena) from Monkeypaw Productions, Nelson McCormick (Prison Break), and Tom Lesinski (Mr. Mercedes) from Sonar Entertainment.