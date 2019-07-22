Amazon Prime Orders Season Two of ‘The Boys’ Before Its Premiere

Amazon Prime has ordered a second season of drama The Boys. The show, which Amazon describes as a “subversive superhero series,” debuts July 26. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are executive producers.

Amazon Prime, which signed up for eight episodes, shared the news at Comic-Con.

The cast includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara and Elisabeth Shue.

The Boys shows what happens when superheroes abuse their superpowers instead of using them for good. “It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven, and Vought – the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes and covers up all of their dirty secrets,” said Amazon.

The show is based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Eric Kripke is showrunner and executive producer. Joining Kripke, Rogen and Goldberg as executive producers are Point Grey Pictures’ James Weaver, Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty and Ori Marmur, as well as Ken Levin and Jason Netter.

The Boys is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.