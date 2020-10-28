Amazon Picks Up Nicole Kidman’s ‘Things I Know To Be True’

Amazon Studios has picked up drama Things I Know To Be True, starring and executive produced by Nicole Kidman under her Blossom Films banner. Based on the play by Andrew Bovell, Things I Know To Be True is about the resilience of an enduring marriage and the evolving nature of a family’s love, as Bob and Fran Price watch their adult children make unexpected decisions which change the course of their lives.

The series will premiere on Amazon Prime.

Things I Know To Be True is from Amazon Studios, NBCUniversal International Studios’ Matchbox Pictures and Blossom Films, in association with Jan Chapman Films. Bovell will executive produce alongside Kidman. Per Saari will exec produce for Blossom Films. Amanda Higgs and Alastair McKinnon are executive producers for Matchbox Pictures. Jan Chapman is executive producer for Jan Chapman Films.

“Thing I Know To Be True is a wonderfully complex and intense emotional journey exploring what pulls a family apart and tests the very bonds of love that unite them,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We are grateful to Andrew and to our partners for landing this on Prime Video, and are always so pleased to build on our slate with Nicole and Per and everyone at Blossom.”

Kidman saw the Bovell play in Sydney, calling it a “transcendent theater experience.”

“Andrew’s play is exquisite and his scripts for the series are just as good,” she added. “With Amazon’s belief, Jen Salke’s guidance, and an extraordinary producing team, we have big hopes for what this can be."