Amazon Orders Two Seasons of Sherman-Palladino’s ‘Mrs. Maisel’

Amazon has greenlit The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for two seasons on Prime Video, the first time in its history it has signed up for multiple seasons of a new series. The original series is from Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls) and executive producer Daniel Palladino (Family Guy).

The series, written and directed by Sherman-Palladino, stars Rachel Brosnahan (House of Cards) as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1958 New York woman who has everything she’s ever wanted. But her perfect life suddenly takes an unexpected turn when Midge discovers a previously unknown talent: comedy. She charts a course that takes her from her comfortable life on Riverside Drive, through the nightclubs of Greenwich Village as she storms the world of stand-up comedy—a course that will ultimately lead her to a spot on Johnny Carson’s couch.

“In her onstage debut, Mrs. Maisel killed and had audiences responding overwhelmingly with digital applause,” said Joe Lewis, head of comedy, drama & VR, Amazon Studios. “Like any great young stand-up, we’re excited to see what she has to say next and for a long time to come. That made it an easy decision to order two seasons from Amy and her incredible cast. We can’t wait to bring it to customers soon.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel pilot, available for all Amazon customers, has earned an average customer rating of 4.8, with 92% 5-star reviews.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is executive produced by Palladino and Sherman-Palladino and produced by Dhana Gilbert.