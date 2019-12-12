Amazon Orders Season Four of ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Amazon Studios has ordered a fourth season of comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The third season premiered Dec. 6 on Amazon Prime Video.

Mrs. Maisel received two Golden Globe nominations this week, for best comedy and for best performance by an actress in a comedy.

Rachel Brosnahan stars.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been a worldwide phenomenon, and season three has been no exception, with the series’ most watched opening weekend ever. We’re so happy that our Prime Video customers will get to see Midge’s story continue in season four,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “Amy and Dan have created such funny, charming, relatable characters, all with their inimitable wit and eye for detail, and our customers around the world will be delighted to have another season in the world of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Amy Sherman-Palladino created the show and executive produces with Daniel Palladino.

“We were thrilled to hear that for the fourth time, we do not have to pack up and vacate the premises,” said Sherman-Palladino. “We’d like to thank Amazon for all their faith and support, their partnership and enthusiasm, and for letting us hang with our favorite people, the cast and crew of Maisel, for a little while longer.”

Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein are also in the cast.