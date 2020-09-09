Amazon Names Ojo CMO for Prime Video, Studios

Ukonwa Ojo is joining Amazon as chief marketing officer for Prime Video and Amazon Studios, effective Sept. 21.

Ojo, who had been CMO at MAC Cosmetics, succeeds Andy Donkin, who will be moving into a new position at Amazon that will be announced soon, according to a memo from Mike Hopkins, senior VP for Amazon’s video business.

“As an award-winning marketer, Ukonwa has a fantastic two-decade track record as a builder of top global brands. Her wide-ranging experience will give us a broader perspective on how to connect customers to the Prime Video brand and grow our business by marketing our content in innovative ways to develop an even stronger emotional connection with our audiences," said Hopkins, to whom Ojo will report.

Before MAC, Ojo worked at Coty, Unilever, Benckiser and General Mills.