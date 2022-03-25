Amazon Moves Fast, Greenlights 'James Bond'-Branded Reality Competition Series
'Bond' producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will help oversee '007's Race to a Million' for Amazon Prime Video
Now it's a little clearer why Amazon overpaid in buying MGM for $8.45 billion ... and why it was in a rush to get the deal closed.
The e-commerce giant just announced the first Amazon Prime Video title tied to the purchase, reality competition series 007's Race to a Million.
As first leaked to Variety, the series will be produced by Britain's 72 Films, in collaboration with producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, guardians of the long-running "James Bond/007" franchise, as well as MGM, the studio that owns the venerable spy-thriller saga.
The series is described as "a Bond-style spin on a race around the world."
Outflanking the FTC, Amazon closed its MGM purchase just last week. But 007's Race to a Million has reportedly been in development for four years ... which, of course, leads to speculation that Amazon already has many more plans up its sleeve for what is MGM's signature franchise. ■
