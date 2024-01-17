Amazon MGM Studios Signs First-Look Deal with Tastemade

Amazon MGM Studios' new first look deal with Tastemade will include reality food show 'Dish It Out," which will star Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay, daughter of multi-Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay.

Amazon MGM Studios and Tastemade have signed a multi-year first look deal to produce unscripted food and lifestyle content.

Their deal will see 15 new Tastemade-produced TV shows become available on Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Freevee, including Dish It Out, which will star Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay, daughter of multi-Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay.

Dish It Out will be the first unscripted series to come from the partnership. It will follow Ramsay as she receives a mystery box of goods from chefs around the world, piecing together the items in each box to create a final dish. With an expected 32 episodes, production will begin in 2024 in Tastemade’s London studios.

"We are so pleased to partner with Tastemade's award-winning team to bring Tilly Ramsay's fresh and fun approach to cooking to our Amazon customers," said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD, unscripted and targeted programming at Amazon MGM Studios, in a statement. "Tilly's charm, exuberance, and ability to create memorable food experiences has already delighted her millions of followers, and we look forward to introducing her to a new audience of food, cooking, and lifestyle enthusiasts."

Amazon Freevee already offers several Tastemade free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels, including “Tastemade,” “Tastemade Travel,” Tastemade Home” and “Tastemade en Español.”

All shows will be produced by Tastemade Studios, helmed by Taye Shuayb, global head of studios and content development. Content will range from cooking competitions to travel shows and will be hosted by notable talents across the food and entertainment industry.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with a powerhouse like Amazon MGM Studios, enabling Tastemade to share compelling stories with their audience,” added Larry Fitzgibbon, co-founder and CEO of Tastemade. “We are uniquely positioned to create premium lifestyle programming that inspires people to take real action, and Amazon is the perfect platform to bring that to life.”