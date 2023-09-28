Amazon Makes (Now Seemingly Rare) Original Series Announcement, Set to Launch YouTube Adult Animated Sensation 'Hazbin Hotel' to Series

Amazon has ordered two seasons of Vivienne Medrano adult musical-comedy animated series Hazbin Hotel and will debut the first eight episodes in January on Prime Video.

The Hazbin Hotel pilot created buzz -- 89 million views worth of buzz -- since it was posted on YouTube back in October 2019, with Medrano employing a team of freelance animators to get it made. (The pilot is embedded below.)

Fox's Bento Box and A24 are now working with Medrano to adapt the pilot to series. Amazon plans to distribute the show in over 240 countries and territories.

Hazbin Hotel revolves around Charlie, aka "The Princess of Hell," who takes to rehabilitating demons after finding her realm over-populated.

It seemed once that the realm of original streaming series was once over-populated. Of course, that was before the "Peak TV" bubble burst, and the guild strikes shut down production.

True, there are not a lot big expensive names attached to this project, but it was refreshing to see this embargoed announcement cross the wires Wednesday evening, just the same.