Amazon Integrates Zoom App into Fire TV Omni Series Smart TVs
By Daniel Frankel published
Amazon already added the remote conference app to its Fire TV Cube devices over the summer
Amazon has added the Zoom video calling app to its new line of Fire TV Omni Series smart TVs.
Omni Series TV users of any size configuration can mount a compatible 720p-1080p USB-connected webcam to the top of their set and simply say, "Alexa, find Zoom" to initiate the app through the TVs built-in Alexa voice support.
Privacy-leery users must remember to turn the TV microphone on. And the app will only use the Omni's built-in speakers -- smart speakers won't work with the app.
Amazon already announced Zoom support for its Fire TV Cube device over the summer.
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.