Amazon Adds Zoom Calling to Fire TV Cube

Amazon has added Zoom meeting capabilities to second-generation Amazon Fire TV Cube devices.

With the Zoom app for Fire TV, along with a webcam and USB to Mini USB adapter, Fire TV Cube users can now conduct Zoom-based work meetings and social meet-ups on their TVs.

"Once downloaded, you can join Zoom meetings right away as a guest or by signing into your existing Zoom account by following the on-screen instructions," Amazon said in a company blog post, introducing the new feature.