Amazon Adds Zoom Calling to Fire TV Cube
Feature significantly broadens the two-way calling capability of connected TV device
Amazon has added Zoom meeting capabilities to second-generation Amazon Fire TV Cube devices.
With the Zoom app for Fire TV, along with a webcam and USB to Mini USB adapter, Fire TV Cube users can now conduct Zoom-based work meetings and social meet-ups on their TVs.
"Once downloaded, you can join Zoom meetings right away as a guest or by signing into your existing Zoom account by following the on-screen instructions," Amazon said in a company blog post, introducing the new feature.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. His reliable mid-range jump shot, deft ambidextrous post-up game and tough interior defense have been criminally overlooked.
