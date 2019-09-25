Amazon Inks Overall Deal with Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Amazon and Phoebe Waller-Bridge have signed an overall deal for Waller-Bridge to create and produce television content for Amazon Studios that will premiere on Amazon Prime. Waller-Bridge is a hot property, with Amazon’s Fleabag getting top comedy at the Emmys Sept. 22. Waller-Bridge also got outstanding lead actress in a comedy and outstanding writing in a comedy.

“We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Phoebe at Amazon Studios! As evident in her great success at the Emmy Awards this week, she is clever, brilliant, generous and a virtuoso on multiple fronts including writing, acting and producing,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “Fleabag has been a gift to our Prime Video customers and we are excited for what comes next from this brilliant mind to dazzle and delight our global audience.”

Waller-Bridge is an actor, writer, creator and showrunner. Fleabag debuted as a one-woman show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2013, with Waller-Bridge writing and performing. She was also showrunner on season one of Killing Eve on BBC America, and is an executive producer on the show.

“I’m insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon. Working with the team on Fleabag was the creative partnership dreams are made of. It really feels like home. I can’t wait to get going!” said Waller-Bridge.