Amazon Greenlights McLaren Racing Series

Amazon has greenlit an untitled McLaren racing docuseries. The Amazon Original unscripted series will offer unprecedented access to the McLaren racing team, says Amazon, as it competes in the 2017 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

The series follows McLaren, founded in 1963, as they prepare to challenge for the 2017 World Championship, with new executive director and former racer Zak Brown leading the organization. The series will let Prime members embed with the team and its drivers: rookie Stoffel Vandoorne and former double world champion Fernando Alonso.

“The series will take Amazon Prime members inside what it takes to compete at the highest level of Formula 1 racing,” said Conrad Riggs, head of unscripted, Amazon Originals. “It will combine unparalleled access with exciting and dramatic storytelling that will appeal to racing fans and non-racing fans alike.”

The seriesis executive produced by BAFTA winner Manish Pandey, Chris Connell and Anwar Nuseibeh.

“McLaren dominated F1 in the modern era, creating champions like Ayrton Senna and Lewis Hamilton. But they are also a family who have recently gone through difficult times, both on track and off,” said Pandey. “And like all families, we will watch them pull together to regain their rightful place at the head of F1.”



(Photo via Steve Snodgrass's Flickr. Image taken on March 6, 2017 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 9x16 aspect ratio.)

