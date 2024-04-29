Amazon: ‘Fallout’ is Prime Video’s Second-Biggest Title Ever Behind ‘Lord of the Rings’
Series has attracted 65 million viewers globally in its first 16 days on the platform
After a third-party research company last week declared Fallout's premiere audience to be pretty, pretty big for Amazon, the tech giant on Monday finally chimed in on its own show's audience performance — yes, it’s done well.
The series adaptation of Bethesda Software's popular post-apocalyptic-themed video game title scored 65 million viewers globally in the first 16 days after it was released on April 10, giving it the second-largest Amazon Prime Video debut since The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered in September 2022.
Amazon also said Fallout had its biggest debut ever among adults 18-34 and that 60% of its audience has come from outside the U.S., with the UK, France and Brazil producing "outsized" viewership.
The series has already been renewed for a second season.
Fallout the series is executive produced by Kilter Films' Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, in association with Amazon MGM Studios, with Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serving as creators.
Arriving with a reported first-season production budget of $153 million, Fallout arrives at a welcome time for Amazon MGM Studios chief Jennifer Salke and her team, which are competing for production dollars amid Amazon’s currently aggressive posture for live sports rights.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.