Amazon: ‘Fallout’ is Prime Video’s Second-Biggest Title Ever Behind ‘Lord of the Rings’

After a third-party research company last week declared Fallout's premiere audience to be pretty, pretty big for Amazon, the tech giant on Monday finally chimed in on its own show's audience performance — yes, it’s done well.

The series adaptation of Bethesda Software's popular post-apocalyptic-themed video game title scored 65 million viewers globally in the first 16 days after it was released on April 10, giving it the second-largest Amazon Prime Video debut since The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered in September 2022.

Amazon also said Fallout had its biggest debut ever among adults 18-34 and that 60% of its audience has come from outside the U.S., with the UK, France and Brazil producing "outsized" viewership.

The series has already been renewed for a second season.

Fallout the series is executive produced by Kilter Films' Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, in association with Amazon MGM Studios, with Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serving as creators.

Arriving with a reported first-season production budget of $153 million, Fallout arrives at a welcome time for Amazon MGM Studios chief Jennifer Salke and her team, which are competing for production dollars amid Amazon’s currently aggressive posture for live sports rights.