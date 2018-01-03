Amazon Enlists Kate Beckinsale For Drama ‘The Widow’

Amazon Prime and ITV have greenlit The Widow, an eight-episode series starring Kate Beckinsale, and written and executive produced by Harry and Jack Williams. The Widow follows Georgia Wells (Beckinsale) who has cut herself off from her previous life. After seeing her “late” husband on the news, she is pulled back to face the world and will stop at nothing until she gets the truth about her past.

Amazon calls The Widow an “emotionally gut-wrenching thriller.”

The Williams’ Two Brothers Pictures is producing the show.

“We are thrilled to continue our existing relationship with Kate Beckinsale on the heels of her incredible performances in Amazon Studios’ critically acclaimed films,” said Brad Beale, VP, Worldwide TV Content Acquisition, Amazon Prime Video. “Harry and Jack Williams have created a powerful story, which will be brought to life by one of the world’s most talented actresses, and we are excited to bring this thrilling series to Prime members around the world.”

The Widow will be produced by Eliza Mellor, directed by Sam Donovan and Olly Blackburn, and distributed globally by all3media International. Production starts this month in South Africa, Wales and Rotterdam.

The Widow will premiere on ITV in the UK and on Prime Video in the US and more than 200 countries and territories.

“I’m delighted to announce Kate Beckinsale’s casting in The Widow,” said ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill. “She is perfect for the role of Georgia in what is, as always, brilliant, compelling and surprising storytelling from Harry and Jack Williams. We’re very pleased to have secured the series which is an ITV original commission and co-production with Amazon.”

Beckinsale’s work with Amazon includes the films The Only Living Boy in New York and Love & Friendship. Her resume also includes the movies The Last Days of Disco, Brokedown Palace, Pearl Harbor and The Aviator.

The Williams brothers’ credits include BBC Three/Amazon comedy Fleabag, BBC One/Starz drama The Missing and ITV/SundanceTV drama Liar.