Amazon Cues Up Pilots for June 17

Amazon Video will debut two one-hour pilots and six children’s pilots June 17, allowing the public to weigh in on what moves on to series. The dramas include The Interestings, an adaption of Meg Wolitzer’s novel about summer camp friends and the directions their lives take them many years later. It’s a co-production with TriStar Television. Mike Newell directed the pilot and Lauren Ambrose, formerly of Six Feet Under, stars.

The Last Tycoon too is a novel adaption and a TriStar Television co-production. Billy Ray wrote and directed the pilot, based on the F. Scott Fitzgerald book, and Ray and Christopher Keyser are the showrunners. Matt Bomer stars as the Hollywood golden boy doing battle with his father, played by Kelsey Grammer, for the soul of their studio.

Customer feedback in the pilot process helped steer hits such as Transparent and Mozart in the Jungle to series, and then to critics’ awards.

“We’re focused on bringing customers compelling, must-see TV and we accomplish this by going directly to them for input,” said Roy Price, VP, Digital Video and Amazon Studios. “Our process has proven to work time and time again. Their feedback has helped create series that have become fan favorites among critics and customers.”

The half dozen kids’ concepts include a reboot of Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, from Sid and Marty Krofft; Little Big Awesomes; Morris and the Cow; Toasty Tales; The Curious Kitty and Friends; and Jazz Duck.