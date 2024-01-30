Amazon MGM Studios Acquires Celine Dion Documentary

Amazon MGM Studios has acquired worldwide rights to the documentary I Am: Celine Dion. It will stream on Prime Video, though the premiere date has not been announced.

The film shows Dion’s battle with stiff person syndrome (SPS) and what she goes through to perform. “An emotional, energetic, and poetic love letter to music, I Am: Celine Dion captures more than a year of filming as the legendary singer navigates her journey toward living an open and authentic life amidst illness,” according to Amazon.

Irene Taylor is the director.

“Celine Dion is a global megastar with a career defined not only by her extraordinary work ethic and passion, but by her dedication to her fans,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. “This documentary is a raw, intimate portrayal of a pivotal time in her personal life and career, pulling back the curtain on her journey as she overcomes an unthinkable diagnosis. It’s an honor to be trusted with her story, and we can’t wait to share it with Prime Video audiences around the world.”

Sony Music Vision produced I Am: Celine Dion in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment Canada and Vermilion Films.

“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” Dion said. “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

Taylor’s films include Trees and Other Entanglements, Beware the Slenderman and Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy Scouts.

Dion, 55, grew up in Quebec. She has sold more than 250 million albums and won five Grammys during her 40-year career. Her songs have appeared in the films Titanic, Deadpool 2 and Beauty and the Beast.

Dion revealed her battle with stiff person syndrome in December 2022, which resulted in the cancellation of her Courage World Tour.