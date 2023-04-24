ALLBLK Renews 'À La Carte' Scripted Series

ALLBLK has renewed its Meagan Good-produced original dramedy series À La Carte for a second season.

The series stars Kendall Kyndall and Jenna Nolen as millennials navigating life and the dating scene. In the second season, the cast will continue their independent and collective journey discovering and unraveling who they are through the lens of comedy, love, sex, fire, and trial & error, said the streaming service.

Also starring in the series are Pauline Dyer, Jessie Woo, Courtney Burrell, Robinne Lee and Kandi Burruss.

À La Carte is directed and executive produced by Good and Dijon Talton.

“À La Carte was an instant success for ALLBLK, feeding our subscribers’ desire for authentic, compelling, highly entertaining Black stories. Bringing the series back for a second season wasn’t even a question. À La Carte expertly fills a void on scripted television that focuses on the experience of Black young adults as they navigate love, loss, careers and more," ALLBLK and WE tv General Manager Brett Dismuke said. "We’re grateful for our partnership with Dijon, Meagan, The Talton Company, Prodgii, and the other series producers and outstanding cast.”