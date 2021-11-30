ALLBLK Greenlights ‘Send Help’ Comedy Series

Streaming service ALLBLK has greenlit a new comedy series that follows the exploits of a first-generation Haitian American young man struggling to overcome the challenges of building a successful career in Hollywood.

Send Help, created by actor Jean Elie along with writer Mike Gauyo, follows Fritz (Elie), a young man hoping to achieve stardom in Los Angeles while fighting to conquer his feeling of imposter syndrome, the Hollywood community, his incredibly demanding Haitian family and a looming family tragedy, according to the service.

“Elevating the diversity of content available on ALLBLK has been top of mind for us as we prepare for the next year ahead,” ALLBLK & WE tv general manager Brett Dismuke said in a statement. “Send Help will introduce a new perspective to our programming library that we anticipate will reach audiences across genders, age groups, and cultures – while also addressing emotional situations with comedic relief.”

Added Elie: “Send Help is a love letter to my family and others living with tragedy. It’s also a shoutout to first generation Americans daring to step into creative fields despite being discouraged by their immigrant families. I hope young people will see what’s possible when you step out of your own way and defy society’s limits.” ■