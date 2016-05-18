‘Alice’ Red Carpet Premiere to get VR Treatment

The red carpet event before the May 23 premiere of Walt Disney Studios’ Alice Through The Looking Glass will be shot in virtual reality, with the studio using three OZO cameras from Nokia Technologies to capture celebrity arrivals and the nearby live performance by Grammy winner Pink.

The VR event in Los Angeles will be broadcast live and will stream to attendees with VR headsets in the premiere’s VIP tent. The footage will then be made available on YouTube 360 for the general public.

The Alice VR event is one of several to come thanks to a multi-year partnership between Nokia and Disney, with the former providing the latter VR technologies to promote Disney theatrical releases.

Disney recently used OZO cameras to create Facebook 360-degree videos for the premiere of The Jungle Book.

