Alcatel Debuts VR Device, Camera

TCL Corp.-owned mobile phone company Alcatel is joining the virtual reality game, announcing Sept. 1 new VR hardware, a 360-degree camera, and a series of partnerships with VR companies.

"VR is the next big computing platform and will reshape the way we experience the world," said Nicolas Zibell, general manager of international business and president of TCL Communication, in a statement. "That's why we're jumping in feet first. Our new mobile VR device and 360-degree camera are for those who believe that technology can change the world, and they want to be part of that change."

Related: VR eSports Start-Up Raises $6.2 Million

First up is Alcatel’s Vision all-in-one VR device, which allows for IMAX-format video viewings, without the need for a smart phone or any other connected device. The Vision — which has no price point yet — boasts a 120-degree field of vision and options that help eliminate the need for contact lenses or eyeglasses.

The Alcatel 360 Camera meanwhile features dual 210-degree fisheye lenses and works via USB with several Alcatel phones, including the IDOL 4, IDOL 4S and POP 4S. Pricing for the 360-degree camera is also unknown.

Related: Fox Sports Going VR With Bundesliga Opener

Lastly, Alcatel partnered with Jaunt VR, Magic Interactive Entertainment and Fraunhofer, to offer preloaded content and hardware for Vision. Magic Interactive Entertainment’s Frisbee combat BattleBlock comes preloaded on the Vision, while Fraunhofer’s immersive audio solution is included in the hardware.