AFTRA Ratifies News Contract with ABC, CBS

The American Federation of Television and Radio Artists ratified a new two-year contract for news staffs at ABC and CBS.

The contract, which goes into effect May 16, covers about 200 on-air personnel at the networks, including reporters, correspondents and anchors.

AFTRA representatives touted the contract’s improved wages and benefits and protection from downsizing that may be spurred by evolving technology.

“Given the state of the broadcast industry and emerging new-media platforms in particular, the new agreements with ABC and CBS protect AFTRA members as they work in the digital landscape and secure current contract protections,” AFTRA president Roberta Reardon said in a statement.

The current AFTRA contract expires May 15.