After Zucker's Exit, The Dominoes BeginTo Fall

As was expected by many, the Comcast era at NBC Universal

will begin without Jeff Zucker. In an announcement

that was perhaps more stunning within NBC for its timing

than elsewhere in the industry, the one-time Today show

wunderkind who had spent 24 years at the company said he’d been

told by Comcast COO Steve Burke that the cable giant wants a fresh

start when it finally gets the go-ahead to close the acquisition.

The move may signal that more dramatic changes are ahead for the

people at NBC Universal, who have been alternately jockeying for position

and reading tea leaves to figure out what the future holds.

Ultimately, the key question is how Comcast’s oversight

will affect NBC’s signature but struggling broadcast network

and its successful cable channels at a time when

the television industry is looking to find ways to make

money while viewers consume video digitally online, via

mobile devices and on whatever other platforms can be

dreamed up.

NBC’s advertising customers are hopeful that changes

will be for the better. “I think the industry is pretty encouraged

that Comcast will do things differently than the

General Electric regime did with NBC,” said Harry Keeshan,

director of national broadcast at media agency PHD.

“We need more competitions, and they haven’t been that

competitive.”

The timing of the Zucker announcement fits in with

the expectation of many industry observers that Comcast

would announce its post-merger executive structure for

NBCU this fall. Speculation is rampant around what jobs

a number of senior NBC and Comcast executives are in

line for—and who will survive. Burke, who is making the

decisions, is keeping his cards close to his vest.

Comcast's first order of

business is replacing Zucker. The cable company on Sunday announced that Burkewould become CEO of NBCU when the transaction closes. Burke has been

responsible for integrating major acquisitions for Comcast in the past.

After that, there are a variety of fiefdoms to be divvied up: Who will be put in charge of the broadcast network,

currently under Jeff Gaspin, NBC Universal Television

Entertainment Chairman? Former Showtime exec Robert

Greenblatt continues to be a rumored target for Comcast.

The cable situation is equally interesting. Will someone

be in charge of all the cable networks, which now boast

several strong executives including Jeff Shell and Ted Harbert

of Comcast and Bonnie Hammer and Lauren Zalaznick

of NBCU? The jockeying for position in those ranks

was called “incredible” by one NBCU executive last week.

Other areas, including ad sales and distribution, are likely

to be consolidated, resulting in management changes.

This week, Shell’s cable network group will hold an

offsite meeting in California. While the meeting was previously

scheduled, current events are likely to be top of

mind with the gathered executives.

As CEO of NBC Universal, Zucker tried to emphasize

the success of the company’s cable networks and other

assets while criticism focused on problems at the NBC

broadcast network, particularly in primetime dating back

to when Zucker ran the entertainment division.

Zucker tried to be a leader in updating the way the

broadcast network does business. He championed creating

digital extensions of NBC programming; he tried to

change the upfront ad sales process, replacing the traditional

gala schedule announcement with smaller, earlier

meetings designed to give sponsors a better opportunity to be integrated into programming; and he tried to

reduce the cost of developing new series by largely eliminating

expensive pilots. Ultimately, the networks revenues

and ratings did not respond.

His most radical move came last year, when he gave Jay

Leno a nightly talk show at 10 p.m. The thought was that

a low-cost program could make big profits even if ratings

were far below those attracted by the dramas that usually

run in that time slot.

Ratings didn’t reach even NBC’s low expectations and

affiliates rebelled, forcing NBC to make a change. That

change resulted in Conan O’Brien being bought out by

the network rather than move his Tonight show back to

12:05 a.m.

Then on Sept. 24, Zucker sent a memo to NBCU staffers

announcing his plans to leave.