A&E Unveils 'Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force'
By Mariel Bird
A&E will premiere their new, original reality series, Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force, Dec. 9 at 10 p.m.
Following the NY/NJ division of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force mandated by Congress after September 11, 2001, Task Force will provide viewers with an inside look at the process of hunting down some of the most dangerous fugitives in the country.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.