Trending

A&E Unveils 'Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force'

By

A&E will premiere their new, original reality series, Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force, Dec. 9 at 10 p.m.

Following the NY/NJ division of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force mandated by Congress after September 11, 2001, Task Force will provide viewers with an inside look at the process of hunting down some of the most dangerous fugitives in the country.