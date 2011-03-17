A&E Television Names New Programming Heads

A&E Television has named new programming teams at its three major cable networks: A&E, History and Lifetime.

Robert Sharenow, previously senior VP, programming at A&E Network, was named executive VP for programming for the Lifetime channels. AETN took over Lifetime and put History president Nancy Dubuc in charge last year. Earlier this month, Joanne Alfano left her post as EVP of entertainment at Lifetime.

Dirk Hoogstra, who had been VP of development and programming for History, was named senior VP of programming for the History channels. Sharenow and Hoogstra will report to Dubuc

David McKillop, previously senior VP, development and programming for History, was named executive VP of programming for A&E's channels. McKillop reports to Bob DeBitetto, president of A&E Network and Bio channel.

"These three executives exemplify the incredible bench strength we have within AETN. Over the last three years, each of them has played a key role in the double digit growth of our portfolio of brands," said DeBitetto and Dubuc in a statement. "We are confident that they will soar in their respective new roles at Lifetime, A&E and History, leading some of the most creative teams working in media."