A&E Renews 'Longmire' for Third Season

A&E has ordered a third season of Longmire, the network announced Monday.

The western averaged 3.7 million viewers for its second season and drew a season-best 4.4 million for its Aug. 26 finale. The show maintains its status as A&E's most-watched drama series with total viewers.

"Longmire has become one of the most compelling dramas on television with a devoted audience and we are so proud of the show," said David McKillop, general manager and executive VP of A&E. "We are thrilled to continue our wonderful partnership with Warner Horizon Television, the production team, and the talented cast and crew led by the exceptional Robert Taylor."

Longmire is based Craig Johnson' Walt Longmire Mystery novels. It is produced by The Shephard/Robin Company in association with Warner Horizon Television.