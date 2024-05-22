A+E Names Kylie Munnich VP of Content Sales, U.K., Ireland

A+E Media Group said it named Kylie Munnich VP of content sales.

Munnich had been CEO at Goalpost Pictures. In her new role, Munnich will oversee content sales for A+E’s catalogue of programming in the U.K. and Ireland.

She will report to Patrick Vien, group managing director, A+E International

"We are thrilled to welcome Kylie Munnich, a consummate sales executive with an outstanding reputation in the international arena," said Vien. "The United Kingdom and Ireland marketplaces are critical to our global content sales strategy, and I am excited to partner with someone whose tremendous depth of experience will serve to bolster our presence and success across these territories."

Prior to Goalpost Pictures, Munnich was CEO of Screen Queensland. She has also held senior posts at Sony Pictures, the Studio in Australia and New Zealand, Seven Studio and Sonar Entertainment.

“I am beyond excited to join A+E Networks’ dynamic team to represent A+E’s legacy of broad and celebrated content in the U.K. and Ireland,” Munnich said. “This is an incredible opportunity, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s growth as a powerhouse in the media landscape, providing thought-provoking and passionate content for our partners and their audiences.”