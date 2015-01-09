A&E Gives ‘Bates Motel,’ ‘The Returned’ Premiere Date #TCA15
A&E announced a March 9 premiere date for Carlton Cuse series Bates Motel and The Returned.
The third season of Bates Motel will bow at 9 p.m. with the series premiere of The Returned following at 10 p.m.
Cuse, who executive produces both Bates and Returned as well as FX’s The Strain, inked a three-year first-look deal with A+E Studios in October.
