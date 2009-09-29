A&E Cancels 'The Cleaner'
The Cleaner is done cleaning up for the A&E channel.
A&E said Tuesday that the TV drama starring Benjamin Bratt has been canceled after two seasons.
The Cleaner featured Bratt as the leader of a group of former drug users who helped others battle their addiction.
