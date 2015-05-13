Adult Swim Sets Pilot With Jason Alexander
Adult Swim said Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander has signed up to star in a new live-action comedy pilot.
The untitled show is being created by Adam Lustick of the Harvard Sailing Team, The Office and Silicon Valley and revolves around an award-winning psychotherapist who snaps. His strange new methods of therapy aren’t questioned because of his outstanding reputation.
The show is being produced in house by Alive & Kicking, with quarter-hour episodes.
Adult Swim will be part of the Turner Broadcasting upfront presentation Wednesday morning.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.