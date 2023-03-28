Adult Swim Greenlights ‘Royal Crackers’ Second Season
Animated comedy premieres April 2 on the network
Adult Swim has renewed its animated comedy series Royal Crackers days before its April 2 debut on the service.
The half-hour comedy series chronicles the exploits of the Hornsby family as they vie for control of their once-successful cracker company, said network officials.
Royal Crackers creator John Ruiz also lends his voice to the series, along with Andrew Santino, Jessica St. Clair, David Gborie, Maile Flanagan and Fred Tatasciore.
“Television has done a great job exploring how families clash over the fate of oil, media or cattle empires, but until now, no one has had the courage to address the savory snack food industry,” Adult Swim and Cartoon Network president Michael Ouweleen said in a statement.
Royal Crackers is produced by Titmouse and executive produced by Ruiz and Seth Cohen. Adult Swim will premiere the first three episodes of the series April 2. ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.