Adult Swim Greenlights ‘Royal Crackers’ Second Season

Adult Swim has renewed its animated comedy series Royal Crackers days before its April 2 debut on the service.

The half-hour comedy series chronicles the exploits of the Hornsby family as they vie for control of their once-successful cracker company, said network officials.

Royal Crackers creator John Ruiz also lends his voice to the series, along with Andrew Santino, Jessica St. Clair, David Gborie, Maile Flanagan and Fred Tatasciore.

“Television has done a great job exploring how families clash over the fate of oil, media or cattle empires, but until now, no one has had the courage to address the savory snack food industry,” Adult Swim and Cartoon Network president Michael Ouweleen said in a statement.

Royal Crackers is produced by Titmouse and executive produced by Ruiz and Seth Cohen. Adult Swim will premiere the first three episodes of the series April 2. ■