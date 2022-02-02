Adam Sandler-produced Kevin James Football Movie 'Home Team' Throws Up a Bomb -- Netflix Global Top 10

The true story of the New Orleans Saints coaches monetarily rewarding their players for injuring opponents will go down as one of the darker chapters of the National Football League, a cringy moment for a pastime that often over the decades has unfortunately skirted -- or passed -- the line from great American full-contact sport into ugly violence.

Adam Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions, which somehow correctly, predicted that Happy Gilmore, skirting some of the same lines, would be a successful comedy 26 years ago, thought a story tied to "Bountygate" might make for comedy gold on Netflix.

It didn't.

The Netflix original movie, Home Team, starring Kevin James as Saints Head Coach Sean Payton, returning home while serving a year-long, league-imposed suspension a decade ago, and coaching his son's youth football team to Bad News Bears-like redemption, generated just over 21 million viewing hours on Netflix from Jan. 28-30.

In Netflix's recently launched Global Top 10 ranker, it finished second for the week in the English-language films category to romcom The Royal Treatment.

The top show in all of streaming for the week was a non-English-language TV show, Korean zombie apocalypse original series All of Us Are Dead, which drew 124.8 million viewing hours to finish No. 1 globally, but only No. 4 in the U.S. overall.

Among English-language TV shows, Ozark: Season 4 once again finished on top, garnering 96.3 million viewing hours.

And in the fourth category ranked by Netflix, non-English-language film, Turkish drama My Father's Violin finished No. 1 with nearly 12.4 million viewing hours.

(Image credit: Netflix)

