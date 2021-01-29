ABC TV Stations, Nat Geo Team on Series

A trio of ABC-owned TV stations is teaming up with National Geographic to air California Dreaming: The Future of the Golden State, a five-part series (plus a special) on the future of California.

National Geographic was one of the assets ABC owner Disney got with its purchase of 21st Century Fox.

The series will air Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. during the newscasts of KABC-TV Los Angeles (4 p.m. PST), KGO-TV San Francisco (6 p.m. PST) and KFSN-TV Fresno, Calif. (6 p.m. PST) followed by a 30-minute special airing Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. PST, with a re-airing on all stations at 9 p.m. Feb. 13.

The series, including an extended version, will be available for streaming via the station's connected apps (on Roku, AppleTV, Amazon FireTV, AndroidTV) and on Hulu.

Each episode will look at issues like cost of living and the threats of wildfires and earthquakes, but also highlight the "inescapable beauty, allure and one-of-a-kind opportunities" the state offers.