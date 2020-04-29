ABC to Debut ‘The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable -- Ever!’ June 8

ABC will air The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable -- Ever! starting June 8. The series will look at the most dramatic moments in the 18-year history of The Bachelor. Chris Harrison hosts from the Bachelor mansion.

There are 10 episodes.

“The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable – Ever is a love letter to our fans who have been with us through some of the most heartwarming, heartbreaking and unexpected moments throughout Bachelor history,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “We can’t wait for Bachelor Nation to fall in love all over again as we take this wild journey down memory lane.”

Next Entertainment is producing the series in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. The series is produced by Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Peter Geist and Chris Harrison.