ABC Taps Michelle Kwan as Special Olympic Correspondent
ABC has tapped former World Champion and two-time Olympic
medal winning figure skater Michelle Kwan as a special correspondent during the
Winter Olympic games in Vancouver.
Kwan will do commentary and analysis for ABC's Good Morning America starting Feb. 12
(the games open that evening).
