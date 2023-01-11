ABC Sets February Premiere Date for ‘Not Dead Yet’: TCA
Comedy series starring Gina Rodriguez debuts February 8
ABC has set a February 8 date for its new original comedy series Not Dead Yet, starring Gina Rodriguez.
Rodriguez stars as a broke, single writer looking to restart her career as an obituary writer who gets advice from the dead people whose lives she’s writing about, according to the network. Along with Rodriguez, the series also stars Hannah Simone, Lauren Ash, Rick Glassman, Josh Banday and Angela Gibbs.
Not Dead Yet is executive produced by Rodriguez as well as Casey Johnson, David Windsor, Dean Holland, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh.■
