ABC Pulls ‘Wicked City’ From Schedule
ABC has pulled struggling Wicked City from its schedule after three episodes.
The drama will stop production after it concludes shooting episode eight, which is currently in production.
Wicked City struggled in the ratings with the most recent episode drawing a 0.4 among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
Repeats of Shark Tank will air in its Tuesday 10 p.m. timeslot starting Nov. 17.
