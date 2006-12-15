ABC Pulls Plug on Order for Shatner's Show Me The Money

ABC has decided to shut down production and pull the plug on the six additional episodes it recently ordered of the William Shatner-hosted game show, Show Me The Money.

ABC confirmed Friday morning it currently has seven more episodes of the show already in the can, and as of now plans on finishing that run and airing those episodes through January, but has decided against the additional order.

The show averaged just a 1.6 rating/5 share in the adult 18-49 demo Wednesday night at 8, hitting a new series low and falling 16% from its previous airing.

ABC had announced earlier this month it would pick up six additional episodes and move the show to Tuesdays at 8 beginning January 2. That is the timeslot in which the remaining installments will run in January.

Show Me The Money is produced by Endemol USA.