ABC Premieres ‘The Baker and the Beauty’ April 13

The Baker and the Beauty debuts on ABC April 13. Set in Miami, the show is about a man, Daniel Garcia, who works in his family's bakery. One night out, he meets a very famous woman. The two start a relationship and Daniel is torn between his old life and his new one.

ABC calls Daniel "a relatable everyman."

The show stars Victor Rasuk as Daniel Garcia, Nathalie Kelley as Noa Hamilton, Carlos Gómez as Rafael Garcia, Dan Bucatinsky as Lewis, Lisa Vidal as Mari Garcia, David Del Rio as Mateo Garcia, Belissa Escobedo as Natalie and Michelle Veintimilla as Vanessa.

The Baker and the Beauty is based on an Israeli series. It was previously a half-hour show, and the ABC series is an hour long.

Dean Georgaris is the writer/executive producer and showrunner. David Frankel executive produced and directed the first two episodes and Becky Hartman Edwards executive produced the first two episodes.

Georgaris called the premise “the collision of two worlds,” the ordinary world and the celeb one, and Latino culture and what he called “superstar Australian culture.”

The series is produced by Universal Television and ABC Studios in association with Keshet Studios.