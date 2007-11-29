ABC News Names Los Angeles Correspondent
Lisa Fletcher was named a correspondent for ABC News, based in Los Angeles.
Fletcher will join the network Dec. 4, where she will report for World News, Nightline, Good Morning America, radio and online.
She joins from ABC affiliate KNXV-TV Phoenix, where she had been an anchor and investigative reporter.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.