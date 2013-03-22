Trending

ABC Family Picks Up 'Baby Daddy' for Third Season

By

ABC Family has renewed comedy Baby Daddy for a third
season, the network said Friday.

The renewal comes two months ahead of the show's
second-season premiere on May 29.

Baby Daddy was the top new cable show among key
female demos last year, winning its time slot among adults 18-49 and 18-34. It
ranks as the No. 1 comedy series in ABC Family history.