ABC Family Picks Up 'Baby Daddy' for Third Season
ABC Family has renewed comedy Baby Daddy for a third
season, the network said Friday.
The renewal comes two months ahead of the show's
second-season premiere on May 29.
Baby Daddy was the top new cable show among key
female demos last year, winning its time slot among adults 18-49 and 18-34. It
ranks as the No. 1 comedy series in ABC Family history.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.