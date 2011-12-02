ABC Daytime President Brian Frons Exiting
ABC Daytime President Brian Frons will exit the network at the end
of his contract in January, ABC announced Friday.
Vicki Dummer, who is
currently senior vice president, current series & specials, will step in as
the new executive vice president of Times Squares Studios, the network's newly created
division of current entertainment and programming.
Developing...
