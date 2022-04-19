A&E To Spin ‘Origins of Hip Hop’ Documentary Series

A&E will examine groundbreaking Hip Hop performers as part of a new documentary series set to debut on Memorial Day.

The eight-hour series, Origins of Hip Hop, will debut on May 30 and will focus on the lives and careers of such iconic rap artists as Grandmaster Flash, Ice-T, Busta Rhymes, Eve, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Uncle Luke and Lil Jon, according to network officials.

Each hour of the series will delve into one of the genre’s biggest stars, tracing their path from where their stories began to their ultimate success, said the network.

“Origins of Hip Hop expands our boundary-pushing nonfiction programming slate and celebrates the artists and sounds that have helped define a genre and culture,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming for A&E in a statement. “Alongside our partners at Mass Appeal, we are excited to elevate the voices and stories of this incredible group of artists who helped create and continue to shape the genre today.”

Origins of Hip Hop is executive produced by Peter Bittenbender and Slane Hatch, along with Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Brad Abramson.