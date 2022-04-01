A&E Greenlights Ol’ Dirty Bastard Documentary
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Network to profile hip-hop icon and founding member of Wu-Tang Clan
A&E will develop a documentary on late hit hop icon Ol’ Dirty Bastard in collaboration with the artist’s estate.
The two-hour documentary, Biography: Ol’ Dirty Bastard, will chronicle the life of the musician and founding member of hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. Featuring never-before-seen personal archive content shot by his wife, Icelene Jones, along with access to his closest friends and family, this documentary showcases ODB as a man, a father, and a husband, said the network.
The documentary, co-directed by Sam and Jason Pollard, will center on ODB’s solo career, from his first album release in 1995 until his untimely passing from a drug overdose in 2004.
“A&E continues to be an industry leader in definitive documentary storytelling,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for A&E in a statement. "Biography: Ol’ Dirty Bastard will present viewers with the untold story of the man and the musician who made an immense cultural impact across just a few short years.”
Pulse Films and Four Screens will produce Biography: Ol’ Dirty Bastard, with Sam Bridger, Diene Pettrle, Louis Mole, Messiah Jacobs, Nicole Beckett and Icelene Jones serving as executive producers, said A&E.
