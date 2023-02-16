A&E Taps WWE’s 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin for Documentary Series
‘Stone Cold Takes on America’ debuts April 30
A&E will once again tag team with the WWE on a documentary series, the latest featuring iconic WWE superstar “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.
The 10-part series, Stone Cold Takes On America debuts April 30 and follows the former WWE wrestler as he takes on challenges from fans that push him out of his comfort zone as he celebrates and learns from new experiences, according to network officials.
Prior to the Stone Cold Takes On America premiere, A&E will launch the second second season of docuseries WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, which uncovers the stories behind some of the most memorable items in WWE history.
The two series will follow the February 19 A&E debut of Biography: WWE Legends’ third season and the sophomore campaign of docuseries WWE Rivals, according to the network. ■
R. Thomas Umstead
