A&E, Lifetime to Simulcast June ‘TLC Forever’ Documentary

Lifetime and A&E will chronicle the career of 1990’s top-selling female R&B trio TLC in a new documentary airing June 3.

Lifetime and A&E will simulcast the premiere of the two-hour documentary, TLC Forever, which looks at the lives and careers of the Atlanta-based group’s members, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes as they broke boundaries, influenced an entire generation and survived against all odds, according to network officials.

Surviving group members Watkins and Thomas will discuss the group’s journey along with other music industry colleagues. TLC sold more than 85 million records worldwide and won more than 35 major awards including four Grammy Awards, according to the network.

The TLC Forever documentary is the latest music project for Lifetime, which last month announced a Janet Jackson: Family First documentary following the Grammy-winning singer debuting later this year.