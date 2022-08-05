A&E Goes to Court With Live Series

The former network home of Live PD will will jump back into the live crime genre as A&E debuts courtroom-themed series Court Night Live on August 10.

The series, produced by Live PD creators Big Fish Entertainment, will focus on civil cases from across the country litigate live from pop-up courtrooms in Philadelphia, Tampa and Chicago in front of a gallery of community members, according to the network.

Court Night Live comes two years after A&E cancelled Live PD – which followed law enforcement officers on patrol in real time – in the wake of protests against police brutality stemming from the death of George Floyd. Reelz last month debuted On Patrol: Live, an offshoot of Live PD.

Court Night Live, hosted by Vinnie Politan and Judge Greg Mathis -- with analysis from retired Judge Vonda Evans -- will give viewers an opportunity to have their voices heard as they vote on the verdicts in select cases in real time via text message. A&E added that pending civil court cases have jumped over 30% over the last few years, with some people waiting over a year to get to trial.

“Court Night Live will combine the inherent drama of live civil court proceedings with context and expert legal analysis, elevating the traditional court shows that have been a staple of the television landscape for decades,” A&E executive vice president and head of programming Elaine Frontain Bryant said in a statement. “Court Night Live gives viewers a chance to experience public trials live in the virtual courtroom gallery on air.” ■